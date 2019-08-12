UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Dead In DR Congo Lake Boat Capsize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Seven dead in DR Congo lake boat capsize

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven people drowned after a transport boat sank after hitting rocks on a lake in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo over the weekend, local authorities said on Monday.

Lake and river transport is widely used in the DRC as the highway system is poor, but accidents are common, often caused by overloading and the unsafe state of vessels.

The "total number of deaths is seven," the local minister of transport and communication in South Kivu province, Claude Swedy Basila said in a statement.

Authorities rescued 102 survivors, it said.

The private boat, carrying 110 passengers, mainly traders, was travelling to the island of Idjwi when it struck a rock Saturday before capsizing.

Saturday's disaster involved a "baleiniere" or "whaler" -- a commonly-used flat-bottomed vessel resembling a motorised canoe 15 to 30 metres (50 to 100 feet) long by two to six metres wide.

At least 30 people died and dozens more went missing in May after a boat accident on a lake in western DRC.

In the vast majority of accidents, passengers are not equipped with life jackets and many cannot swim.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 190 people have died in boat accidents in the DRC, according to an AFP count.

Earlier this year at least 167 people died in two accidents prompting President Felix Tshisekedi to make it mandatory for boat passengers to have lifejackets.

Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country, the DRC is struggling with local conflicts, and in remote areas the control of the central government in Kinshasa is weak.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Poor Died Kinshasa Congo May Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

2 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

3 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

4 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

5 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.