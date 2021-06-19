UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Hurt As French Police Break Up Mass Rave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Several hurt as French police break up mass rave

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Five police officers were injured overnight in western France as they broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave, authorities said Saturday, with one partygoer losing a hand in the clashes.

Defying an 11 pm coronavirus curfew, the group had attempted to set up the party at a horse racing track near Redon in Brittany.

There were "very violent clashes" when 400 police intervened, local prefect Emmanuel Berthier said.

Two of the injured police officers had to be taken to the hospital in Redon, Berthier said.

Other officials told AFP that the group threw "molotov cocktails, boules balls and pieces of breeze block".

They added that one of the partygoers, a 22-year-old man, had lost a hand in the violence.

"There hasn't been any music since last night," but "people taking part in the illegal rave are still on the scene," the prefect's office told AFP early Saturday.

Local authorities had on Friday issued a legal order against the party, which came two days before the coronavirus curfew is set to be lifted as Covid-19 case numbers fall in France.

The rave had originally been set up in memory of a young man killed in nearby city Nantes two years ago during France's annual nationwide Fete de la Musique celebration.

Steve Maia Canico fell into the Loire river when police moved to break up a gathering.

Related Topics

Injured Police Music France Young Nantes Man Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, 2,075 reco ..

1 minute ago

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

31 minutes ago

Cambodia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistani jewelery, carpets, handicrafts displayed ..

26 minutes ago

First convention of Pakistan Professionals Forum C ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus infections rising in Senegal

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.