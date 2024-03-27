Open Menu

Shaheed Jalil Andrabi Remembered On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Shaheed Jalil Andrabi remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Senior Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his martyrdom anniversary.

It maybe recalled here that Advocate Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody.

Lauding the martyred lawyer's significant contribution in raising the voice for voiceless Kashmiris, Wani said that Andrabi was fearless campaigner and advocate of human rights.

Besides being a renowned lawyer and human rights activist, he said that Andrabi was a courageous man who never hesitated in calling spade a spade and raising his voice against the injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir.

"Andrabi would always be remembered for his courage and commitment to the cause of humanity", he said.

"Despite facing life threats, Andrabi chose to resist and sacrificed his life in defending the rights of the Kashmiri people", Wani said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that those involved in his brutal murder were roaming freely without any fear of accountability.

Calling for an independent investigation into the killing of Jalil Andrabi, he said that since 1989 hundreds of such incidents took place in the region wherein Indian army personnel were directly involved but none of the perpetrators have been brought to justice.

He said that the impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces was the main cause and consequence of rights violations, torture and extrajudicial killings in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Murder Army Altaf Hussain Jammu Man March

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

2 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

4 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

15 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

16 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous