Shaheed Jalil Andrabi Remembered On His Martyrdom Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Senior Hurriyat leader and Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his martyrdom anniversary.
It maybe recalled here that Advocate Andrabi was arrested in broad daylight by men in uniform in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody.
Lauding the martyred lawyer's significant contribution in raising the voice for voiceless Kashmiris, Wani said that Andrabi was fearless campaigner and advocate of human rights.
Besides being a renowned lawyer and human rights activist, he said that Andrabi was a courageous man who never hesitated in calling spade a spade and raising his voice against the injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir.
"Andrabi would always be remembered for his courage and commitment to the cause of humanity", he said.
"Despite facing life threats, Andrabi chose to resist and sacrificed his life in defending the rights of the Kashmiri people", Wani said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that those involved in his brutal murder were roaming freely without any fear of accountability.
Calling for an independent investigation into the killing of Jalil Andrabi, he said that since 1989 hundreds of such incidents took place in the region wherein Indian army personnel were directly involved but none of the perpetrators have been brought to justice.
He said that the impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces was the main cause and consequence of rights violations, torture and extrajudicial killings in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Architectural grandeur of Mohabat Khan Mosque attracts visitors, archeology lovers4 hours ago
-
Besant Hall cultural centre to hold programme in memory Pir Hassam din Rashdi2 days ago
-
USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title2 days ago
-
World urged to intervene for peace in Kashmir3 days ago
-
Undeterred resolve – only way to end economic woes3 days ago
-
Organic Food: A booming trend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa3 days ago
-
From Soil to Harvest: Use of modern technology vital for agricultural renaissance3 days ago
-
Spring season offers glimpse into GB's natural beauty, cultural heritage3 days ago
-
Nation to mark decades’ long journey of resilience through annals of history5 days ago
-
23rd March: A historic day reminds Muslims’ heroic struggle for Pakistan5 days ago
-
Measures urged to recharge depleting water table: Experts5 days ago
-
Punjabi film 'No Love No Tension' to be released on Eid10 days ago