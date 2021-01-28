UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheffield Utd Boss Wilder Coy On Survival Hopes After Shocking Man Utd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Sheffield Utd boss Wilder coy on survival hopes after shocking Man Utd

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chris Wilder is wary of claiming "an incredible escape is on" after he became the first Sheffield United manager to taste victory at Manchester United for 48 years.

The Blades' 2-1 win on Wednesday put a huge dent in United's hopes of winning their first Premier League title since 2013 and gave them a huge morale boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

But Wilder's side are still 10 points away from safety after securing just their second win in 20 league matches this season.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the Blades can make it three when they visit table-topping Manchester City on Saturday.

City, chasing their third Premier League title in four seasons, lead United by a point and have a game in hand.

"It's a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it's a special result, and a special performance," said Wilder.

"I'm not saying an incredible escape is on but I want to show what we are about." The Sheffield United board have remained faithful to Wilder, who took them back to the Premier League in 2018/19 and led an impressive campaign last term.

The boyhood Sheffield United fan, who had two spells at the club as a player, admits their desperate plight has been partly self-inflicted.

"I think I'm always a proud man being involved in this football club of ours," he said.

"I've just been told about (1973), TC (Tony Currie) scored the winner.

"It's great for the players because it's been a real difficult season -- some stuff that we've not got right, some stuff that we could have controlled and a lot of stuff that was out of (our) control." The 53-year-old Englishman could only name six substitutes, including a reserve goalkeeper, for the game at Old Trafford but he praised the spirit in his camp.

"You look at the team tonight, you look at Max Lowe and Lys Mousset (on the bench), possibly could only do 10 minutes, so we only had three subs," he said.

"So it's that type of attitude and identity that makes me proud and delights me. We had to show all those qualities tonight."

Related Topics

Football Visit Man Sheffield Lead Old Trafford Manchester United All From Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,966 new COVID-19 cases, 3,294 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother ..

41 minutes ago

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

58 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

58 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.