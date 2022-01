'Sindh Rani Award' 2021 ceremony on Jan 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Young Writer's forum in collaboration with Sindh Culture, sports and youth affairs department will organize annual Sindh Rani Award ceremony at Mumtaz Mirza auditorium, Sindh Museum on Monday (24 January).

Chairman of Young writer Forum Sindh Ghulam Mustafa Solangi informed that those who will be conferred awards in different fields included Dr Shahnawaz M.K Dal, Bisharat Abbasi, Mehmood Mir Jat, Rehmat ullah Saand, Dr. Samina Wahid, Mustafa Nangraaj, Dr.Bhai Khan Solangi, Razaq Sarohi, Shoaib Qureshi, Haseen Kanwal, Sana Raza, Shahzadi Bhrgri, Faiza Ali, Aqsa Keenjhar Laila Jamali, Master Wali, Mukhtiar Bhatti, Bushra Arif, Dr.

Abdul Hameed Mughal, Ali Raza Soomro, Manzoor Danish Thaheem, Mansoor Kumbhar, Taj Muhammad Shaikh, Manzoor Chandio, Amina Memon, Khanzadi Kapri, Heer Baloch, Dr Tahreem Akber, Sabeen Jawed, Maqbool Sindhi Taib Bhanbhro, A.G Samon, Khalid Imran, Akram Bukharai, Wahid Sauz Malah, Gul Zuhra, Jawed Takaani, Hussain Kaskheli, Mansab Baarii, Yaqoob Solangi, Nayab Bhatti and Advocate Salma Bhugio.