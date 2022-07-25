UrduPoint.com

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation Rises To 4.4 Pct In June

Published July 25, 2022

Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 4.4 pct in June

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Monday that the MAS core inflation on a year-on-year basis rose to 4.4 percent in June from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the CPI-All Items inflation rose to 6.7 percent year on year in June from 5.6 percent in May.

Singapore's MAS core inflation excludes the costs of accommodation and private transport, and CPI-All Items inflation represents the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) for all items.

According to MTI and MAS, the increase in core inflation this June reflected stronger price increases across the broad categories of services, food, retail and other goods, as well as electricity and gas.

The CPI-All Items inflation picked up due to the rise in core inflation, as well as higher private transport and accommodation inflation.

