Sino-Pak media outlets to join hands to project CPEC development: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the media outlets from China and Pakistan could jointly project cooperation between the two countries by fact based reporting and counter false information by exposing lies aimed at making a greater contribution to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development, socio economic growth and people to people exchanges.

We hope that the media outlets from both China and Pakistan can play the role as a bond, tell the story of cooperation between the two countries and combat false information so that they can make a greater contribution to CPEC development, socio economic development and the people to people exchange," he said during his regular briefing held here at International Press Center (IPC).

He said that the 7th CPEC media forum was jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan-China Institute and China Economic Net (CEN) both offline and online.

The forum was attended by nearly 200 people, including high level officials from the both sides, diplomatic envoys, media and think tanks themed under strengthening the role of new media to present the CPEC.

The representatives shared their views on Global Development Initiative (GDIs), the promotion of media, Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC development and a fair and objective reporting of CPEC, he added.

Wang Wenbin said that during the forum, there was an inauguration ceremony of books on storytelling of CPEC and awarding ceremony of relevant media outlets.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy, Pakistan China Institute and China Economic Net and after seven years of development, CPEC Media Forum has now grown into an indispensable exchange platform for the Chinese and Pakistani media with the biggest influence and most remarkable achievements.

Chinese side was represented by Pang Chunxue, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Zhao Zizhong, Vice President of Economic Daily, Tian Yuhong, Executive Secretary of the All-China Journalists Association, Yang Jianduo, Chairman of All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association, Yang Xun, Former Chief Reporter in Pakistan, International news Department of People's Daily, Li Yue, Vice President and board Member of China Economic Information Service, and Wang Qianting, Deputy Director, urdu Service, China Media Group.

While speakers from the Pakistani side included Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Pakistan-China Institute, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Speaker National Assembly, Moin ul Haque, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Liaqat Ali Shah, Executive Director, Center of Excellence on CPEC, Ambreen Shah, Vice President Legal, Corporate Affairs, China Power Hub Generation Company, Najma Minhas, Editor-in-Chief, Global Village Space, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, Pakistan-China Institute, Hameed Haroon, Chief Executive Officer of the Dawn Media Group, and Nasim Zehra, Prominent analyst & Senior Anchor, Channel 24 News HD.