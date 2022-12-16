UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, One Injured In Car Crash In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Six dead, one injured in car crash in Philippines

MANILA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Philippine police said a speeding vehicle carrying seven people crashed into a roadside building in Laguna province, south of Manila, before dawn on Friday, killing six and injuring one.

In a telephone interview, police chief master sergeant Jason Paguio said the pickup truck went out of control and spun twice before crashing into a concrete wall of a hotel around 3 a.m. local time in Calamba City.

Paguio said the vehicle was carrying "intoxicated" male passengers and traveling "at high speed.

" "The driver and the six passengers were under the influence after a drinking spree." He added two passengers died at the scene, while four died at a local hospital. One passenger was in serious condition after sustaining bone fractures.

Pictures of the accident posted on social media by witnesses showed the vehicle turned turtle with severe structural damage in the front.

An initial investigation showed the passengers were related and residents of nearby Quezon province. The group reportedly traveled to Laguna to attend a Christmas party.

Related Topics

Accident Police Christmas Social Media Hotel Driver Vehicle Died Laguna Male Manila

