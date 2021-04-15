UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixers Win Battle For Top Spot In The East, Doncic Hits Clutch Winner

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Sixers win battle for top spot in the East, Doncic hits clutch winner

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Joel Embiid finished with 39 points as the Philadelphia 76ers won the battle for first place in the Eastern Conference, holding on to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 123-117 on Wednesday.

Philadelphia, who are seeking their first NBA championship since 1983, are looking to earn the top seed and home court advantage in the postseason and Wednesday's win gives them the upper hand, at least for now, over the second-place Nets.

The 76ers improved to 38-17 on the season, just one game ahead of Brooklyn at 37-18.

Embiid also shot 13-of-29 from the floor and pulled down 13 rebounds as the 76ers saw their 22-point lead slashed to just three in the fourth.

Tobias Harris added 26 points and Ben Simmons finished with 17 points, nine assists and three steals for the Sixers, who won their third straight. Shake Milton had 15 points.

The depleted Nets played without offensive star James Harden, who is recovering from a strained hamstring, and Kevin Durant who sits out when the team has games on back-to-back nights. Durant had eight turnovers in his last game, a one-sided 126-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 37 points and nine assists while Landry Shamet added 17 points and Jeff Green had 15. Bruce Brown scored 14, and DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Irving was a late addition to the lineup after he took time off for "personal reasons." The Nets have been playing with all or a portion of their "Big Three" out for most of the season but they are hoping that everyone gets healthy for the postseason.

With the Sixers up by double digits in the second half, Embiid was hoping to have an early night and rest for the fourth quarter. But the Nets had other plans, making a late run to cut a 22-point lead to just three.

"The last three games I sat out the fourth and I thought it would be the same. We made a bunch of mistakes and turned the ball over. It can happen," said Embiid.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic delivered another clutch game winner, sinking an off-balance three pointer to beat the buzzer and lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 21 points for the Mavericks.

Seventh place Dallas gave themselves a bit of a buffer with the victory, extending their lead in the standings to 2 1/2 games over the eighth-place Grizzlies.

Also, Khris Middleton scored a team high 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire and won their second straight game without star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 130-105 demolition of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Middleton also had eight rebounds and seven assists in just over 25 minutes of playing time as he seized control of the offense, with Antetokounmpo missing his sixth consecutive contest with a sore knee.

The Bucks improved to 34-20 on the season and are 3-3 in games without the two-time NBA MVP.

- Wire-to-wire - Milwaukee were up by as much as 30 points at one stage as they led at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost while playing without two-time all-star Karl-Anthony Towns for the second straight day.

Rookie Towns was out after he reportedly opted out of playing against the Nets to spend time with his family on the one-year anniversary of his mother's death due to Covid-19.

Towns' mother was one of seven family members who died from complications of the coronavirus in 2020.

Related Topics

Big Three Died Los Angeles Same Lead Memphis Milwaukee Minneapolis Dallas Philadelphia 2020 Family All From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

17 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago

COAS visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed ..

35 minutes ago

The state's decision to ban the extremist religiou ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.