S.Korea reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, 11,590 in total

SEOUL, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 49 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,590.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for three straight days due to small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,269.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 21 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,467. The total recovery rate was 90.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 956,000 people, among whom 917,397 tested negative for the virus and 27,865 are being checked.