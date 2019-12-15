Slovak Vhlova wins St Moritz parallel slalom

St. Moritz, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Slovakia's Petra Vhlova lived up to her billing as the big favourite in Mikaela Shiffrin's absence to win Sunday's parallel slalom in St Moritz.

Slalom specialist Vhlova outskied Sweden's Anna Swen-Larsson in the final for her 10th World Cup victory and first of this season.

Austrian Franziska Gritsch took third from Slovenian Meta Hrovat for her first career podium.

Third in the Saturday's super-G won by Italian Sofia Goggia, World Cup overall leader Shiffrin opted out of competing in the parallel slalom in a bid to "maintain energy levels and focus for Courchevel's giant slalom and Val d'Isere's speed series".