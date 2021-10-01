Slovan Bratislava grabs first point in Europa Conference League Group F

BRATISLAVA, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :After a defeat in its Group F opener two weeks ago, SK Slovan Bratislava succeeded in landing the first point in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday after a 1-1 draw on the pitch of the Greek team PAOK FC.

The Slovak club remains third in the standings and PAOK FC second with four points. FC Copenhagen leads Group F with six points from two victories after edging out the last-ranked Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 on Thursday.

Nine minutes into the game against Slovan, PAOK striker Chuba Akpom was left unguarded and able to capitalize on a wonderful center pass by his teammate Lukas Taylor, sending a well-placed header into Slovan's goal. The visiting keeper Adrian Chovan had no chance of saving.

Slovan managed to answer just six minutes later when the Nigerian striker Ezekiel Henty won an air battle against one of the defenders and immediately sent a strong volley shot at PAOK's keeper.

Alexandros Paschalakis managed to push the ball out but he had no chance of reaching the subsequent rebound attempt by Slovan midfielder Andre Green, 1-1.

The remaining minutes of the first half and also the second brought several solid scoring chances on both sides but no team managed to get on the board again in the physical game marked by numerous fouls and yellow cards.

"Prior to the match, I would be satisfied with a draw. Now it has the value of a victory. We have played a good match against a tough opponent. I hope we will grab some points at our home games and will have the chance to fight for the playoffs. Henty was our best player today, he was excellent," said Slovan coach Vladimir Weiss Sr. after the game.

Slovan will play the Lincoln Red Imps next, hosting the small team from Gibraltar on October 21.