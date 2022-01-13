UrduPoint.com

'Small Fire' In Dubai After Loud Blast Rattles Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

'Small fire' in Dubai after loud blast rattles buildings

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Dubai emergency services put out a "small fire" after residents reported a loud explosion that shook buildings near Jebel Ali port, Emirati officials said Thursday.

Nobody was hurt in Wednesday night's incident, which came six months after an explosion on a container ship unleashed a fireball at one of the world's busiest ports.

Dubai civil defence teams "brought under control a small fire that originated from electric cable in an industrial area in Jebel Ali", Dubai Media Office tweeted Local residents said nearby buildings shook for about two seconds and they feared their windows would break.

"We felt a shock wave.

The windows of my house in Jebel Ali village nearly fell off last night," one Twitter user posted.

"Not sure how small this was, but it definitely generated a shock wave strong enough (for) the house to shake... All the neighbours felt it too." The July explosion on a container ship carrying flammable materials sent out shock waves that pulsed through nearby Dubai and a fireball that shot into the sky.

Such events are a rarity in the wealthy oil-rich UAE.

Jebel Ali port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the US Navy's busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

Related Topics

Fire World Twitter UAE Dubai United States July 2017 Media All From

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

35 minutes ago
 Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in s ..

Beijing hybrid wheat can achieve good harvest in semi-arid conditions: Prof Zhan ..

4 minutes ago
 IRSA released 30058 cusecs water

IRSA released 30058 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 Amidst rising Covid-19 cases in India, APHC seeks ..

Amidst rising Covid-19 cases in India, APHC seeks urgent release of Kashmiri pri ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tr ..

Over 4,000 Fijians in evacuation centers due to tropical cyclone

4 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.