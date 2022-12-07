Solo art show goes on display

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 20 art pieces were put on display here Wednesday by Fazil Hussain Mousavi at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition "Healing the Wounds" was followed by an art conversation by Fazil Hussain Mousavi with Muhammad Hassan Miraj on the unique collection that carried calligraphy, text, figurative art, symbolism, and eye-catching images that have deep meanings and messages.

The art pieces are created with the medium of print, watercolor, ink wash, tea wash, and gold leaf on paper.

Fazil Mousavi is an artist from Balochistan with a niche in visual storytelling. His work has been displayed in many exhibitions, the last being at Oxford University, UK.

He is the founder of the Sketch Club in Quetta. The sketch club is an art initiative that expresses resilience through the arts. The Sketch Club has received a lot of attention through its international exhibitions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles. Founded in 2009 in Quetta Pakistan the purpose was to give back to society by transferring skills and knowledge to the youth of the community.

Fazil shares how the Hazara community responds to the different forms of stigmatization through creativity, said the organizers.

The exhibition will continue till December 15.