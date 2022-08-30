UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands Suspends US Naval Visits: US Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Solomon Islands has suspended all visits from the United States Navy, the US embassy in Canberra said Tuesday, heightening concerns over the growing influence of China in the region.

"The United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures," an embassy spokeswoman said in a statement.

It comes a week after Washington said a coast guard ship was denied permission to refuel in the Solomons capital of Honiara.

"The United States is disappointed that the US Coast Guard ship was not able to make this planned stop in Honiara," the statement said.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

