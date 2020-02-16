South Africa bat in decisive T20 international

UrduPoint.com
Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at Kingsmead, Centurion on Sunday.

"It's a good chance to bat first so we can put the English under pressure," said South African captain Quinton de Kock.

The first two matches were shared, with the side batting first winning on both occasions in matches which went down to the last ball.

But England captain Eoin Morgan said he would probably have chosen to bowl if he had won the toss.

"It looks a really good wicket," he said.

South Africa made two changes, with batsman Heinrich Klaasen replacing Jon-Jon Smuts and fast bowler Dale Steyn returning in place of Beuran Hendricks.

England made what Morgan described as a "forced change" with Dawid Malan playing in place of Joe Denly, who was ill.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Allahudien Palekar (RSA)tv umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

