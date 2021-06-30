South Africa beat West Indies by one run in third T20

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa defeated the West Indies by one run in the third T20 International of the five-match series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Scores: South Africa 167-8 (Q. de Kock 72, R. van der Dussen 23, A. Markram 23; O. McCoy 4-22, D. Bravo 3-25) v West Indies 166-7 (E. Lewis 27, N. Pooran 27, A. Russell 25; T. Shamsi 2-13, A. Nortje 2-29)South Africa lead the series 2-1