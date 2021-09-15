UrduPoint.com

South Africa Demolish Sri Lanka To Sweep T20 Series 3-0

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

South Africa demolish Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

Colombo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspired bowling and unbeaten fifties from Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks helped South Africa sweep the Twenty20 series 3-0 against Sri Lanka with a crushing 10-wicket win on Tuesday.

Chasing 121 for victory, South Africa romped home in 14.4 overs with De Kock on 59 and Hendricks making 56 in the third T20 in Colombo.

South African bowlers Bjorn Fortuin and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 after the hosts elected to bat first.

De Kock and Hendricks then put on South Africa's highest T20 partnership of 121 for any wicket against Sri Lanka in another show of dominance after their previous nine-wicket win.

De Kock, a left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman who hit a match-winning 58 in the second T20, raised his fifty in 40 balls and took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Hendricks recorded his seventh T20 half-century and hit five fours and one six in his 42-ball knock.

South Africa's bowlers set up the win after Rabada rattled the top order with his pace. He sent back Avishka Fernando for 12 and bowled Bhanuka Rajapaksa for five.

Fortuin got two key wickets including Dhananjaya de Silva, stumped for one, and Wanindu Hasaranga, out for four, to return figures of 2-21 with his left-arm spin.

Opener Kusal Perera top-scored with 39 before falling to skipper and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj who trapped the wicketkeeper-batsman lbw.

Sri Lanka slipped to 86-7 before number nine Chamika Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 24 off 19 balls to give the team total some respect as he finished the innings with a six.

It was a disappointing result for Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka who had won the three-match one-day series 2-1 last week.

Related Topics

Africa Attack T20 Sri Lanka Colombo South Africa Dhananjaya De Silva Dasun Shanaka Keshav Maharaj Avishka Fernando From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

30 minutes ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

2 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

3 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

18 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

18 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered ..

2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.