South Africa Elect To Bat In 5th West Indies T20

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

South Africa elect to bat in 5th West Indies T20

St. George's, Grenada, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the final T20 International of their five-match contest at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

This is the first time in the series that a team has chosen to bat first, a decision no doubt influenced by the tourists' failure to chase a target of 168 in the previous fixture two days earlier which allowed the home side to pull level at 2-2 and set up the finale as a series decider.

With West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in the field on Tuesday, his place has been taken by Akeal Hosein, who also bowls left-arm orthodox spin. Hosein will be making his T20 International debut.

South Africa also have an injury concern with pacer Anrich Nortje resting a bruised knee.

Mindful of the spin-friendly conditions in the previous matches, the Proteas have drafted in another left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin, in place of Nortje while their batting line-up has been adjusted with opening batsman Reeza Hendricks dropped and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder coming into the middle-order.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Joel Wilson (TRI)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)

