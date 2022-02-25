UrduPoint.com

South Africa Win Toss, Bat First Against New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022

South Africa win toss, bat first against New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :South Africa captain Dean Elgar defied tradition and elected to bat first after winning the toss in the second Test against New Zealand Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

With the pitch displaying the usual Hagley green tinge it has a history of favouring the seam bowlers on the opening day.

"I think it's important for us to front up. It's important to get some first innings runs," Elgar said after South Africa were humiliated on the same ground in the first Test with innings of 95 and 111.

"The wicket looks a lot better than the first Test (when) mentally we were beaten by ourselves maybe." After losing the first Test by an innings and 276 runs, the Proteas need victory to avoid being the first South African side to lose a series to New Zealand in 90 years of cricket between the two countries.

New Zealand have kept the same side that won the first Test and captain Tom Latham was not disappointed at losing the toss saying he wanted to bowl first.

South Africa have made three changes with Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla replacing Zubayr Hamza, Duanne Olivier and Glenton Stuurman.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Duanne Olivier.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

>