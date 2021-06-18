UrduPoint.com
South African Long Jumper Luvo Manyonga Gets Four-year Ban - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban - official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :South African Olympic long jumper silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been handed a four-year ban after failing to meet 'whereabouts' criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday.

Manyonga, world champion in 2017, finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but will now miss the rescheduled Tokyo Games later this year.

