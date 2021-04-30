UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South America's Football Federations To Receive Coronavirus Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

South America's football federations to receive coronavirus vaccines

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL, said Thursday it was all set to distribute, free of charge, 50,000 coronavirus vaccines donated by China among its 10-member federations.

The shipment of vaccines produced by China's Sinovac pharma company arrived Wednesday in Montevideo, Uruguay, from where they will be dispensed.

"The vaccines will... make the international competitions safer, starting with the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021, due to start on June 13," the confederation said.

The Copa America tournament, like the European Championship, was due to take place last year but was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia, both countries with a high burden of coronavirus cases and deaths.

CONMEBOL said it would target thousands of players competing in both the men's and women's competitions, referees, technicians and other staff.

In the case of unused vaccines, individual associations must allocate doses to people who need them, subject to CONMEBOL approval, the body said.

"The criterion is that no vaccine is wasted, and that the football environment is given priority," it added.

Earlier this month, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez cast doubt over the Copa America, saying: "I don't want to frustrate the Copa America spectacle but I want us to be very sensible, very careful."The following day, Colombia's sports minister insisted the tournament will be played "with or without fans."

Related Topics

Football Sports China Company Montevideo Argentina Colombia Uruguay June Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

6 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

9 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

8 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.