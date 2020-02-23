UrduPoint.com
South Korea Virus Cases Spike As Italy And Iran Take Drastic Steps

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:20 PM

Codogno/Shanghai, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea reported a sharp jump in corona virus cases on Sunday, while Italy and Iran took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiraled.

The contagion's spread prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that Africa's unprepared health systems left the continent vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease, which spilled out of China and has infected more than 77,000 people in more than 25 countries.

Already one of the worst-hit nations outside China, South Korea reported 123 new cases Sunday, taking its total to 556.

Its death toll rose to four with two additional fatalities reported, a day after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said South Korea faced a "grave" situation.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu -- considered by many a cult -- has emerged as a hotbed of contagion, with hundreds of members infected.

Chung called on Koreans to avoid large gatherings, including religious services.

