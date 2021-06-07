Spain line up Euro reserves in case of Covid outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain coach Luis Enrique called in four players on stand-by on Monday so as to be ready in case the Covid-19 positive captain Sergio Busquets returned proves to be the first of many.

Busquets left the team's pre-Euro 2020 training camp on Sunday, while the rest of the squad tested negative after their friendly draw with Portugal in Madrid at the weekend.

"The players are getting daily tests right now, the Spanish federation said.

Enrique has drafted in Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno, midfielders Pablo Fornals of West Ham and Carlos Soler of Valencia plus Brais Mendez of Celta Vigo to train with the actual squad.

Spain continue their warm up for the Euros with a match against Lithuania on Tuesday.

Their first Euro 2020 match is against Sweden on June 14 and Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his squad ahead of their opening fixture in Seville.