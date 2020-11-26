UrduPoint.com
Special Advisory For Diego Maradona's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Special advisory for Diego Maradona's death

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :We have moved these stories following the death on Wednesday of Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time: Fbl-Argentina-Maradona-death,WRAP BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, dies at the age of 60, plunging his native Argentina and football fans around the world into mourning.

700 words 2300 GMT by Maria Lorente. Picture. File picture. Video Fbl-ARG-Maradona,OBIT BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona was football's archetypal troubled genius, a world-beating player whose life and career scaled the most dazzling heights but also plumbed the darkest depths.

1,000 words moved. File picture Fbl-death-Maradona-ARG,REAX LONDON Brazilian great Pele leads global tributes to Diego Maradona, saying one day they would "play soccer together in the sky".

600 words moved by Kieran Canning. File picture Argentina-Maradona-death,SCENE BUENOS AIRES Ordinary Argentines are plunged into grief at news of the death of Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as "the most human of Gods.

" 500 words 2030 GMT. Picture. Video Fbl-ARG-Maradona-ITA-SerieA-Napoli-Italy,REAX NAPLES, Italy Naples bids farewell to its beloved Diego Maradona, who won the hearts of the southern Italian city by leading the club Napoli to its only two league titles in 1987 and 1990.

500 words moved. Picture. File picture Fbl-Maradona-ARG-ENG-WC-1986 BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona scored more than 300 goals, many touched with genius, but the two most famous came within four minutes of each other on June 22, 1986 in Mexico: one was voted Goal of the Century, the other is even more famous.

900 words moved. File picture Fbl-Maradona-Pele,FOCUS PARIS Who is the best footballer in history? Nowadays some might argue Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but neither of the record-breaking pair has ever won the World Cup. Diego Maradona and Pele each won the sport's greatest prize and were undoubtedly the kings of their eras.

500 words moved by Yann Bernal. File picture Also moved: Fbl-Maradona-Goals-FiveFbl-ARG-Maradona,QUOTES

More Stories From Miscellaneous

