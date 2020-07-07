UrduPoint.com
Sports Prepare For Return, But Virus Doubts Persist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

Los Angeles, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Four months after grinding to a halt due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, major professional sports leagues in North America are taking their first nervous steps back on the road to recovery.

But as basketball, soccer and baseball gear up for long-awaited returns this month, they are doing so against a backdrop of anxiety and surging COVID-19 cases across the United States.

Athletes in all three sports have expressed deep misgivings about arrangements put in place for their return, and in several cases have opted to skip participating altogether.

The National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have drawn up plans which will see teams based in a protective "bubble" in Orlando, Florida where COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Yet a cluster of outbreaks involving two MLS teams already inside the bubble has highlighted the omnipotent threat posed by the coronavirus, even in the face of carefully crafted mitigation measures.

"It's important that the leagues realize that even in a 'bubble', there is still risk to all players and staff for contracting COVID-19," said Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"It's impossible to completely mitigate the risk even when players and staff practice social distancing and wear masks."That point was underscored by Monday's news that 11 members of Dallas FC's organization -- 10 players and a technical assistant -- had tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas FC were later withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament altogether, less than 48 hours before it kicks off on Wednesday.

Nashville SC, another team taking part, have also reportedly suffered multiple coronavirus cases since arriving in Florida.

