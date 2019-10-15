UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Springbok Etzebeth Takes Rights Watchdog To Court Over Racism Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to court over racism case

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa's rugby star Eben Etzebeth is taking the country's rights watchdog to the High Court over racial abuse charges against him, the body said Monday.

The 27-year-old Springbok is accused of using racist slurs against four men in August in the town of Langebaan, about 120 kilometres (74 miles) north of Cape Town.

He is also charged with assault after allegedly insulting, assaulting and pointing a gun at a 42-year-old homeless man.

On the same day Etzebeth played in South Africa's World Cup win over Italy in Japan earlier this month, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) formally lodged an application against him in equality court.

On Monday -- less than a week before South Africa's clash in Japan -- the SAHRC said it had received an application from Etzebeth for the High Court to review the case and "set aside the commission's decision to institute proceedings against him in the equality court".

The commission added that it was deciding how to respond to the application.

SAHRC's acting legal head Buang Jones previously said "we are sending a clear message with the case that the 'h' word falls into the same category as the 'k' word" - a reference to 'hottentots', a derogatory word for people of mixed race, and 'kaffir', another term of abuse.

The complainants, who are calling themselves the 'Langebaan Four', want financial compensation of more than one million rand ($66,505) for damages.

They also want Etzebeth to undergo a restorative process which includes an apology, anger management training and community service in Langebaan.

The 82-Test lock has maintained his innocence.

Related Topics

Africa World Man Springbok Cape Town Same Italy Japan South Africa August From Race Million Court

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

8 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

9 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

9 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

9 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.