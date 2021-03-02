UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Offers Strategic Deep-sea Port To India, Japan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan

Colombo, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka will offer a strategically located deep-sea port to India and Japan, an official said Tuesday, as the island seeks to balance traditional ties against China's rising regional influence.

The government last month abruptly pulled out of an agreement with Delhi and Tokyo to jointly develop the partially built East Container Terminal, located next to a $500-million Chinese-run container jetty within the capital Colombo's sprawling port.

But Colombo reversed course Tuesday, offering the West Container Terminal (WCT), which is yet to be built and located on the other side of the Chinese-run jetty known as the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT).

"The discussions to develop the WCT will be only with India and Japan," government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters in the capital.

Rambukwella said the cabinet decided Monday to allow India and Japan to have an 85 percent stake in the West Container Terminal -- the same terms China was granted when building the CICT.

It's unclear how Tokyo and Delhi will divide their majority stake in the port.

The government said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has "approved" Sri Lanka's latest offer.

Related Topics

India Delhi Sri Lanka China Tokyo Colombo Same Japan Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

18 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

40 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.