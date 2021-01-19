Sri Lanka to make sign language recognized means of communication

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers on Tuesday approved to make sign language a recognized means of communication and will advise the legal draftsmen to draft relevant bill, local media quoting the Government Information Department said.

In a statement, the department said the proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and it will help recognize sign language as a recognized means of communication in accessing educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various government services and private services.

A recent study from the Ministry of Health shows that 9 percent of the total population of Sri Lanka suffered from some sort of hearing disorder.