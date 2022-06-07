UrduPoint.com

Step Aside Football: Women's Cricket Booms In Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Step aside football: women's cricket booms in Brazil

Poços de Caldas, Brazil, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :On a concrete playground in a poor hillside neighborhood in Brazil, ecstatic children are chasing a ball at top speed.

But in an unusual scene for the football-mad country, they are indifferent to the goalposts nearby, instead swinging cricket bats and fielding drives.

Welcome to Pocos de Caldas, a city of 170,000 people that is the capital of a lovably quirky quest to turn the land of Pele and Neymar into a passionate cricketing nation.

Defying stereotypes, Brazil is emerging as a force to be reckoned with in cricket, especially the women's national team, who were given professional contracts in 2020 -- making the country the first in the world to take its women's team pro before the men's.

Most players have learned the game from 63 community youth programs run by the organization Cricket Brasil, whose president is ex-professional cricketer Matt Featherstone, an Englishman who married a Brazilian and moved here two decades ago.

"My wife thinks I'm mad" for trying to get Brazilians playing cricket, jokes Featherstone, 51, a strapping sportsman with infectious enthusiasm.

But his charisma and community spirit have turned Pocos de Caldas, a tiny spa hub nestled in the green mountains of southeastern coffee country, into what Mayor Sergio Azevedo boasts is "the only city in Brazil where more kids play cricket than football."

Related Topics

Cricket Football World Poor Married Wife Pocos De Caldas Brazil Hub Moroccan Dirham Women 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

28 minutes ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

5 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.