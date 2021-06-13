UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Destined To Score In Wembley 'back Garden'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Sterling destined to score in Wembley 'back garden'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Raheem Sterling said he knew he would break his duck for England in major international tournaments when given the chance at Wembley after netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of Wembley and justified Gareth Southgate's decision to keep faith with him by scoring the only goal just before the hour.

"I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I'm scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that." Sterling's strike ensured England won their opening game at a European Championship for the first time in 10 attempts.

The 26-year-old's place had been under threat from Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford after a disappointing end of the season with Manchester City.

"There is a lot of different reasons why I haven't scored with my club, but that's irrelevant now, I'm here with my country now," added Sterling, who was making his 13th appearance at a major tournament.

"It's been a long season for me, but I couldn't wait to get here."

Related Topics

Croatia Sunday From Manchester City

Recent Stories

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

9 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

1 hour ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

1 hour ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.