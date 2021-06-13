Sterling destined to score in Wembley 'back garden'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Raheem Sterling said he knew he would break his duck for England in major international tournaments when given the chance at Wembley after netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of Wembley and justified Gareth Southgate's decision to keep faith with him by scoring the only goal just before the hour.

"I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I'm scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that." Sterling's strike ensured England won their opening game at a European Championship for the first time in 10 attempts.

The 26-year-old's place had been under threat from Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford after a disappointing end of the season with Manchester City.

"There is a lot of different reasons why I haven't scored with my club, but that's irrelevant now, I'm here with my country now," added Sterling, who was making his 13th appearance at a major tournament.

"It's been a long season for me, but I couldn't wait to get here."