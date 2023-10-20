Strict vigil needed to avert seasonal diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) With countrymen being struck by seasonal diseases like dengue, pink eye and respiratory congestion during changing weather every year, there is a dire for a comprehensive precautionary measures plan to avert these diseases.

Since, most people take these diseases as well as strictures issued by authorities as casual, some kind of penalizing mechanism for the violators must be there to mitigate the spread of these diseases.

Moreover, controlling pollution and keeping vicinities cleaner and hygienic was equally important to stop these diseases from becoming epidemics as seen in the case of Pink Eye disease which affected over 130,000 citizens across Punjab just in one month.

The virus and bacteria causing this disease become active with the weather changing from summer to monsoon and then autumn and vice versa, hitting volleys of people.

Spreading almost every year on a small scale, the Pink Eye disease this year emerged like an epidemic with Bahawalpur as the most affected district in Punjab and Lahore and Rawalpindi districts also experiencing a critical situation.

“Viral conjunctivitis is often caused by common viruses surfacing with common cold or adenoviruses,” said Professor Dr. Arshad. “It can easily spread through contact with an infected person or contaminated objects and can be associated with respiratory infections or a sore throat.”

He said there are four main types of Pink Eye (Conjunctivitis): viral, bacterial, allergic and irritant. “Viral conjunctivitis usually affects both the eyes and causes watery discharge, redness, itching and a gritty feeling in eyes.”

The renowned eye specialist further stated, “It may also cause swollen lymph nodes near ears or throat and typically resolves on its own within one to two weeks.”

Dr Arshad said, the Pink Eye infection can affect people of all ages and occurs when the conjunctiva, a thin membrane that covers the white part of the eyes and the inner surface of the eyelids, becomes inflamed or infected. This causes the blood vessels in the eyes to become more visible, giving them a pink or reddish appearance.

For bacterial conjunctivitis, he stated, it usually stems from Staphylococcus or Streptococcus bacteria that enter the eyes through direct contact with infected hands or daily use objects. “Bacterial conjunctivitis requires antibiotic treatment to clear the infection and prevent further eye damage.”

In the case of allergic conjunctivitis, Dr Arshad said, it occurs in response to allergens like pollen, dust or pet dander that irritate eyes, particularly in people with a history of allergies or asthma.

“Managing allergic conjunctivitis involves avoiding allergen exposure and using antihistamines or anti-inflammatory eye drops,” he said.

“Irritant conjunctivitis caused by exposure to smoke, smog or chemicals can damage the eye's surface due to foreign bodies like sand or dirt.”

The most common cure for this disease, he explained, was flushing the irritant from the eyes with clean water or saline solution and using lubricating eye drops. “Its treatment depends on its cause and severity as for viral conjunctivitis, there is no specific treatment, and it usually resolves on its own. Warm compresses, artificial tears and hygiene practices can help alleviate symptoms and prevent its spread.”

He however said that bacterial conjunctivitis requires antibiotic treatment with prescribed eye drops or ointments, completing the full course even if symptoms improve.

Another expert Dr Rana Jawad Asghar revealed in his recent article that in Pakistan most cases were caused by viruses which is why they also spread very quickly.

An Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Nebraska in the United States, Dr Jawad has advised using ‘natural tears’ treatment marketed under different brands or cold compresses (clean water and cloth) to get relief.

“Unless your doctor thinks that this is a bacterial infection, using eye drops with antibiotics could not give you any benefit but increase the chances of anti-microbial resistance (AMR), a major global health challenge at this moment,” he cautioned. “Remember, anything you are putting in your eye, you need to ensure that it is safe as the eye is a sensitive organ of our body.”

He further advised that people with weakened immune systems (cancer, HIV and other medical conditions requiring long-term treatment) should also consult their doctor early.

As Pakistan has a huge disease load of diabetes and halting vision loss is critical for patients’ wellbeing, he said, there is also a need to ascertain common reasons for the disease outbreak and fix those problems.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has taken several measures to control this disease awareness campaign, issuing special instructions to the health department for patients’ treatment and temporarily closing down schools for the protection of school-going children.

Just to conclude, Pink Eye is a common eye infection with various causes and symptoms and understanding these factors and following preventive measures and guidelines can help protect against this ailment.

Therefore, to prevent this disease, besides the government departments’ efforts, the citizens must also maintain good hygiene, avoid contact with infected individuals or objects and ensure specific preventive measures like frequent hand washing, avoiding eye rubbing and sharing personal items, cleaning contact lenses and staying home if infected.

