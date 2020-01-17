UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strike Suspended At Mandela's Prison Museum In South Africa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Strike suspended at Mandela's prison museum in South Africa

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Workers at South Africa's Robben Island Museum, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for nearly two decades, decided Thursday to suspend their strike over low pay, management said.

The decision comes ahead of a meeting between unions and management on January 21, the museum said in a statement.

Around 200 employees walked out on January 6, demanding a nine percent pay rise, while management was offering only 6.5 percent.

During the 10-day stoppage, a private firm was used to take tourists to the island by boat.

"Operations will resume as normal starting from January 17," said the museum's spokeswoman, Morongoa Ramaboa.

South Africa's first black president spent 27 years in jail for fighting white-minority rule before he was freed in 1990.

Mandela served most of his sentence on Robben Island, off the coastal city of Cape Town. The prison is now a World Heritage site and the museum is visited by more than 300,000 people per year.

Mandela won a sweeping victory in South Africa's first fully democratic election in 1994 -- marking the end of the apartheid regime.

He served as president until 1999 and has remained an iconic figure, fighting social injustice until his death in 2013.

Related Topics

Election Africa World Nelson Mandela Jail Cape Town South Africa SITE January From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

1 minute ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.