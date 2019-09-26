Strong 6.5 magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.