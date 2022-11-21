Strong Earthquake Rattles Crete, No Reports of Damage

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A strong earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete early on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was of magnitude 5.5, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, and was felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had revised the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.4 from 6. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said, according to Reuters.