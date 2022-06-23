Study shows poorer people receive fewer COVID pills in U.S.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :People in socially and economically disadvantaged regions are only about half as likely to receive an oral antiviral COVID-19 pill than residents in wealthier region, said a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed data from Dec. 23, 2021 to May 21, 2022 when more than 1 million oral antiviral prescriptions were dispensed in the United States, and found the gap between the poor and the rich, reported Reuters, citing the study.

The findings underscore an ongoing need to identify and eliminate barriers to oral antiviral access, the report said.