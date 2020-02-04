UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sub-standard Mask Donations Hamper China Virus Response: Red Cross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Sub-standard mask donations hamper China virus response: Red Cross

Geneva, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Red Cross on Monday stressed the need to ensure that all masks used in Chinese hospitals fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak are high quality, warning that donating sub-standard gear was more problematic than helpful.

China has acknowledged that it "urgently" needs medical supplies, including surgical masks, to battle the outbreak which has killed more than 360 people in the country and infected more than 17,000.

"At the moment, the supply has been heavily stressed," said Jagan Chapagain, the new secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

He meanwhile rejected harsh criticism lobbed against the local Red Cross chapter in Wuhan -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- over charges that donations of masks from across China failed to reach hospitals on the frontlines.

"Clearly the Wuhan Red Cross hasn't dealt with this type of situation recently, (and) they had to massively scale up in a short period of time, so to have some shortcomings is not totally unnatural," he said.

But he said he supported the chapter's "deliberate" decision to withhold a number of the masks donated because they were not safe for use by health professionals who risked exposure to the deadly virus.

"Having high-quality masks for the caregivers is extremely important," the 52-year-old Nepali humanitarian told AFP in an interview Monday, two days after taking the helm of the IFRC.

He said frontline medical workers required masks of the so-called N-95 standard, but warned that many of the masks being donated from within China as well as from abroad did not measure up.

"They are not good enough for the caregivers," he said.

Related Topics

China Wuhan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

2 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.