UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Confirms But Downplays Israeli Visit

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sudan confirms but downplays Israeli visit

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Sudan has confirmed that an Israeli delegation visited Khartoum, a week after the mission, a pan-Arab news channel reported.

The Sovereign Council, its highest ruling body, sought to play down the importance of the visit, saying it was not political.

"We did not announce it at the time because it was not a major visit or of a political nature," council spokesman Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman told the US-based pan-Arab channel Al-Hurra on Sunday.

He said the visit "was of a technical and military nature".

Sudan in October became the third Arab country in as many months to announce a normalisation deal with Israel, after the UAE and Bahrain.

Suleiman said "discussions with the Israeli side are on hold as there were political and economic obligations that were not respected", without elaborating.

That may have been a reference to Sudan's removal from a US "state sponsors of terrorism" blacklist, which would need the backing of a vote in Congress.

Israel announced on November 23 that it had sent its first delegation to Sudan after the deal on normalisation.

But the following day Khartoum denied knowledge of the visit.

Related Topics

Israel Vote UAE Visit Khartoum Bahrain Sudan May October November Congress Sunday From Arab

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

26 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

1 hour ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

1 hour ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.