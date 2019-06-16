UrduPoint.com
Sudan General Vows 'gallows' For Perpetrators Of Khartoum Sit-in Crackdown

Sudan general vows 'gallows' for perpetrators of Khartoum sit-in crackdown

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A top Sudanese general Sunday vowed to send to the "gallows" those who carried out a deadly crackdown on a Khartoum sit-in earlier this month that left dozens of protesters dead and hundreds wounded.

"We are working hard to take those who did this to the gallows," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of the ruling military council said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"Whoever committed any fault" will be held accountable, Dagalo added.

