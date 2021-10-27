UrduPoint.com

Sudan PM's Office Says He Has Been Brought Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Sudan PM's office says he has been brought home

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Tuesday he had been brought home with his wife, after international pressure for his release by the army following a military coup.

Hamdok was "under close surveillance", his office said, adding that "several ministers and political leaders remain under arrest at unknown locations" after the military seized almost all civilian chiefs in Sudan and dissolved its institutions on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Wife Sudan All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

10 hours ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

10 hours ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.