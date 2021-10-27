(@FahadShabbir)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Tuesday he had been brought home with his wife, after international pressure for his release by the army following a military coup.

Hamdok was "under close surveillance", his office said, adding that "several ministers and political leaders remain under arrest at unknown locations" after the military seized almost all civilian chiefs in Sudan and dissolved its institutions on Monday.