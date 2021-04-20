UrduPoint.com
Super League A Question For Real President Perez, Says Zidane

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Super League a question for Real president Perez, says Zidane

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday refused to give his opinion on the controversial European Super League, saying that was a "question for one man" -- club president Florentino Perez.

The Spanish giants are one of 12 European clubs who launched the breakaway competition on Monday, with Perez the league's first president and instrumental in the plans.

"I have my opinion, but I'm not going to give it to you," Zidane said ahead of Real's La Liga match at Cadiz on Wednesday.

"After, you are going to say 'Zidane never gets wet, he never says anything'. Why? Because what drives me is my job, this that I do from day to day." UEFA has condemned the plans and said teams involved will be banned from their domestic leagues and the Champions League, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino said clubs will "face the consequences".

"This is a question for one person: the president," insisted Frenchman Zidane, who led Real to three straight Champions League titles from 2016-2018 and scored a famous goal as a player in their 2002 final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen.

"Everyone has their opinion on it, but I'm not here to talk about this. I'm here to talk about La Liga, the Champions League... The rest is not my job."Real, who will face fellow Super League club Chelsea in this season's Champions League semi-finals, head to Cadiz sitting three points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with seven games remaining.

