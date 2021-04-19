Super League to take legal action to 'ensure seamless establishment' of competition - letter seen by AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The organisers of a planned breakaway Super League have filed a motion "before the relevant courts" to "ensure the seamless establishment and operation" of the competition, according to a letter seen by AFP.

The letter, written by the European Super League Company and addressed to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as well as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, is in response to a threat by European football's governing body that participating players and clubs would be banned from all other competitions.