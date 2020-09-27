UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swaggering Trump Goes Into First Biden Debate Eager To Fight

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

Swaggering Trump goes into first Biden debate eager to fight

Washington, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Donald Trump always fancied himself streetwise, a real tough guy, and at the first presidential debate with Joe Biden next week he'll be wearing the verbal brass knuckles.

Trump, 74, is not a leader comfortable with the soaring rhetoric of JFK or Ronald Reagan. He's not one for the nuanced elegance that fans loved -- and detractors saw as aloofness -- in the speeches of Barack Obama.

This is a president who brought reality tv skills to the White House. He's an entertainer whose style is inspired by the gaudy chaos of professional wrestling.

And he's a New Yorker who mimics the wise-guy argot of mafia movies and loves to hang out with boxers and MMA athletes.

So don't expect subtlety at his first-of-three socially distanced clashes with Biden on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Last Saturday, he gleefully compared the debate to an MMA cage fight, telling Jorge Masdival, a real UFC champion, it's the "same kind of thing." "A little bit less physical -- slightly," he added.

Trump was not entirely joking.

Take it from Hillary Clinton, the last person he pummeled in the presidential debate ring.

"He could have cared less about answering the questions or even giving accurate information," she recalled in The Atlantic about their 2016 encounters. "He came prepared to insult, to bully." Opinion polls scored the intellectual Clinton as winner of the three debates. But real momentum -- and eventually the election -- went to the hard-hitting newcomer from New York.

Now Trump is behind and hoping his debate prowess will help him catch Biden in time for November 3.

His fans muse that he may deliver a knock-out blow. Certainly Trump is confident: he pushed, unsuccessfully, for a fourth debate.

By contrast, some Democrats have begged Biden not to debate at all, fearing that no one can prepare for Trump's unstoppable exaggerations and lies.

Trump is "unique," said Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan and co-author of "Debating The Donald." "There is no playbook on how to debate him." - 'Gloves off' - Fox news host Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, outlined the main topics they'll cover, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy and racial tensions.

Wallace is a skilled questioner. Trump, though, is equally handy at ignoring constraints.

Continuing with his pugilistic metaphors, Trump says he's ready to "take the gloves off." For months he has been insulting Biden as everything from a closet communist to practically brain dead. What more he can do is unclear.

But he'll do something.

At one of the debates with Clinton, Trump pulled an unheard of stunt by inviting several women who had accused her husband, former president Bill Clinton, of sexual impropriety.

In another unsettling trick, he wandered from his designated spot to loom menacingly behind Clinton.

"No matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces," Clinton wrote in her book "What Happened." "It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled." Against Biden, Trump is likely to push hard on accusations that the former vice president's son Hunter was involved in corrupt business deals in Ukraine and China.

If that doesn't rile up Biden, who would bet against Trump daring to ask his opponent whether he took performance-enhancing drugs? Trump and his aides have repeatedly called Biden senile, claiming he uses something to improve mental acuity during debates.

"I think he should take a drug test," Trump said on Fox News.

Biden acknowledges that keeping his cool will be essential.

"I hope I don't get baited into a brawl with this guy, because that's the only place he's comfortable," Biden told supporters.

Related Topics

Election Dead Barack Obama Film And Movies Business Ukraine China White House Hillary Clinton Trump Same Wallace Cleveland New York May November Democrats Women 2016 TV All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

10 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

10 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

10 hours ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.