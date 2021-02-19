UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Re In The Red Due To Covid Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Swiss Re in the red due to Covid claims

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re plunged into the red in 2020 under the weight of pandemic-related compensation, posting a heavier-than-expected net loss of $878 million on Friday.

Excluding Covid-19 compensation claims and pre-tax reserves, group net income rose to $2.2 billion.

The Zurich-based firm had posted a net profit of $727 million in 2019.

The fees and sums set aside to cover the costs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic amounted to $3.9 billion, said the group, which acts as an insurer for insurers.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect communities and businesses across the globe. The start of vaccination efforts brings hope that the situation will improve soon," said Swiss Re's group chief executive Christian Mumenthaler.

Related Topics

2019 2020 Christian From Weight Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

11 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

18 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

36 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

44 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

45 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.