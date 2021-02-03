Swiss say insufficient data to authorise AstraZeneca jab

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Swiss regulatory authority said Wednesday that data submitted by AstraZeneca were not sufficient for it to authorise use of the Anglo-Swedish firm's Covid vaccine, saying "new studies" were needed.

"The data currently available do not point to a positive decision regarding benefits and risks," Swissmedic said in a statement.

"To obtain a conclusive assessment, the applicant will among other things have to submit additional efficacy data from a Phase III trial under way in North and South America, and these will have to be analysed."