Table Of IMF Economic Growth Forecasts

Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Here are the IMF's latest economic growth projections for 2021 and 2022, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with the change from the April WEO update in parentheses.

2021 2022 World 6.0 (0.0) 4.9 (0.5) Advanced economies 5.6 (0.6) 4.4 (0.8) United States 7.0 (0.6) 4.9 (1.4) Euro area 4.6 (0.2) 4.3 (0.5) Germany 3.6 (0.0) 4.1 (0.7) France 5.8 (0.0) 4.2 (0.0) Italy 4.9 (0.7) 4.2 (0.

6) Spain 6.2 (-0.2) 5.8 (1.1) Japan 2.8 (-0.5) 3.0 (0.5) Britain 7.0 (1.7) 4.8 (-0.3) Canada 6.3 (1.3) 4.5 (-0.2) Emerging & developing economies 6.3 (-0.4) 5.2 (0.2) Russia 4.4 (0.6) 3.1 (-0.7) Developing Asia 7.5 (-1.1) 6.4 (0.4) China 8.1 (-0.3) 5.7 (0.1) India 9.5 (-3.0) 8.5 (1.6) Latin America & Caribbean 5.8 (1.2) 3.2 (0.1) Brazil 5.3 (1.6) 1.9 (-0.7) Mexico 6.3 (1.3) 4.2 (1.2) middle East & Central Asia 4.0 (0.3) 3.7 (-0.1) Sub-Saharan Africa 3.4 (0.0) 4.1 (0.1) South Africa 4.0 (0.9) 2.2 (0.2) World Trade Volume 9.7 (1.3) 7.0 (0.5)

