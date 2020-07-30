UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tackling Risk Factors Could Stop Or Slow 4 In 10 Dementia Cases: Study

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Tackling risk factors could stop or slow 4 in 10 dementia cases: study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Up to 40 percent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed, according to a report published on Thursday calling for urgent action on risk factors from excessive drinking to air pollution.

The number of people around the world living with dementia is expected to soar from around 50 million today to over 150 million by 2050.

But experts in a commission for the journal The Lancet said that a range of policy actions could dramatically reduce or delay cases, in updated research based on analysis of a wide variety of international studies.

The report said a lack of education in childhood, midlife hearing loss and smoking in older age, accounted for 7 percent, 8 percent and 5 percent of dementia cases respectively.

It also identified three new risks -- head injuries and excessive alcohol consumption in middle age and exposure to air pollution later in life -- which together are associated with 6 percent of all cases.

"Our report shows that it is within the power of policy-makers and individuals to prevent and delay a significant proportion of dementia, with opportunities to make an impact at each stage of a person's life," said lead author Gill Livingston, of University College London.

Recommendations include healthy lifestyles, policies to tackle pollution and prevent head injuries in high risk occupations, as well as initiatives such as providing hearing aids.

- Risk factors - Dementia is caused when the brain is damaged by diseases, such as Alzheimer's or stroke, and can affect people's memory, moods and their ability to perform daily tasks.

Beyond the challenges it poses to individuals and families, experts estimate its economic cost at about $1 trillion every year.

The number of people living with dementia have surged as the global population expands and people live longer.

Some two-thirds of people with dementia are now living in low- and middle- income countries and the authors said tackling risk factors in these nations and among deprived communities in richer countries would have the greatest impact.

But co-author Adesola Ogunniyi, of the University of Ibadan in Nigeria called for more research in these societies, with nearly all the evidence for dementia currently from studies in high-income countries.

Other factors identified in the report were: Hypertension (2 percent) in mid-life, obesity in middle age (1 percent), depression (4 percent), social isolation (4 percent), physical inactivity (2 percent) and diabetes (1 percent).

Reacting to the study Tara Spires-Jones, of the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said it provided an important set of practical measures that people can take to reduce their risk of dementia.

But she noted that the study suggests 60 percent of cases "are to the best of our knowledge caused by things people cannot control like their genes -- so I hope that this report will not lead to people feeling like having dementia is their 'fault'".

She also cautioned that the data used "does not prove causation", adding there was evidence that brain changes in early dementia cause depression.

Last year a report by Glasgow University found that former footballers are approximately three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative diseases than the general population, focussing attention on the way players' head injuries are treated.

Related Topics

Hearing World AIDS Education London Livingston Ibadan Tara Edinburgh Glasgow Lead United Kingdom Nigeria All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Depression

Recent Stories

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

56 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.