UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang Claims Inaugural Royal's Cup Thailand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang claims inaugural Royal's Cup Thailand

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang claimed the inaugural Royal's Cup golf tournament in Thailand on Sunday, capping off a stellar run of four days as clubhouse leader.

His last round four-under par 68, to finish 23 under for the tournament was enough to fend off Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and American Sihwan Kim who came equal second and were three shots behind overall.

Sadom carded 68 while Sihwan fired a 70 on Sunday.

Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong and Korea's Bi-o Kim, were three shots behind in a tie for fourth.

Chan, 35, scored a hole-in-one on day two of the competition and had echoed the same brilliant form displayed in Thailand last year when he sealed a gripping last-hole victory in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship.

"That ace kept me going as well. I was able to play my best game out there this week," Chan said, acknowledging he hadn't had a great start to the year with disappointing runs in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Homegrown hero Sadom was a tournament hot favourite -- fresh from winning the Singapore Open last month -- but noted he felt overwhelmed by high expectations.

"Today it was a tough course for me, it was windy and I felt a lot of pressure. I feel like when I play in my home country there is a lot of pressure," he said.

The Royal's Cup at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi is the first full Asian Tour event in Thailand this year and had a prize pool of $400,000.

Players will now turn their attention to the $1.5 million Saudi Arabian-funded International Series at the Black Mountain Golf Club at Hua Hin, Thailand, which tees off on Thursday.

Related Topics

Thailand Saudi Singapore Same Kanchanaburi Hua Hin Phuket Saudi Arabia Sunday Event From Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>