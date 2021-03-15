UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Swift Wins Grammy For Album Of The Year For 'folklore'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Taylor Swift wins Grammy for Album of the Year for 'folklore'

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year for "folklore," her first of two quarantine records -- the third time she has won the coveted trophy, putting her in rarefied company.

Swift bested contenders including Post Malone, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, sister act Haim and the Black Pumas to win the award.

Only three other artists have won Album of the Year three times -- Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

It's been a banner year for Swift, the one-time Grammy darling who surprised her legions of fans not once but twice during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, releasing "folklore" over the summer and "evermore" as an early holiday gift.

"folklore" -- which earned the star six Grammy nominations -- saw the famously introspective Swift delve into songwriting from the perspective of others, storytelling in the vein of American musical folk storytellers including Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and the late John Prine.

Sunday's big win marked a return to the Grammy spotlight for Swift, who appeared to have fallen out of grace with the Recording academy in recent years.

Related Topics

Company Taylor Swift 2020 Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

8 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

10 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

11 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

12 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.