Ten-man Milan maintain 100 percent start at Roma

Rome, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :AC Milan continued their perfect start to the new Serie A season with Friday's straightforward 2-1 win at Roma who struggled even after Romelu Lukaku made his debut from the bench.

An early Olivier Giroud penalty and Rafael Leao's stunning volley two minutes after half-time gave Milan a deserved victory at the Stadio Olimpico and took their points tally to nine after three games.

Stefano Pioli's side were worthy winners in the Italian capital despite having to play the final half an hour with 10 men after central defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off for two bookable offences.

Milan have brought in a host of new faces over a busy summer and Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders all performed well again as Milan moved three points ahead of Verona, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Champions Napoli host Lazio on Saturday night while Inter take on Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday with the two Milan giants facing off in the first derby of the season straight after the coming international break.

"Every match is a test that needs to be passed, and that will be a tough test because they're a worthy opponent," said Pioli to DAZN.

"The derby has come early in the season... we both want the second star (for 20 league titles) on our shirt and it will be a good chance to get a measure of ourselves." Leonardo Spinazzola netted in stoppage time for Roma who have a single point from their first three matches and have dropped into the relegation zone, a place above local rivals Lazio.

Jose Mourinho's side are also in the midst of an injury crisis just weeks into the new campaign, with Houssem Aouar picking up a thigh knock in the first half and joining Paulo Dybala, Sardar Azmoun and Renato Sanches on the treatment table.

Not even the introduction of star loan signing Lukaku not long after Tomori's dismissal could salvage something for a poor performance against Milan who look a serious candidate for the league title.